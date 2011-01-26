Netflix Tops 20 Million Subscribers

Netflix -- seen by some as a growing threat to traditional pay TV

services -- blew past forecasts for subscriber growth, adding 3 million

in the fourth quarter of 2010 to stand at just over 20 million at the

end of December.

The company, which has been increasingly focused on delivering movies

and TV shows over the Internet instead of by DVD through the mail,

added 7.7 million net subscribers last year, up 63% from 12.3 million at

the end of 2009.

"To summarize Q4, we would say that our huge subscriber growth,

fueled by the excitement of watching instantly, impressed even us,"

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings wrote in a letter to shareholders. "More

subscriber growth enables us to spend more on streaming content, making

the Netflix service even better in 2011."

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com