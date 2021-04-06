Netflix To Bring Back ‘Selena: The Series’ in May
Part two of series following the life of legendary singer Selena Quintanilla debuts May 4
Netflix has announced a May 4 date for Selena: The Series Part 2
The series, which stars Christian Serratos as the iconic Tejano singer, continues to explore Selena’s life as she navigates a successful singing career with family life, according to the streaming service. The first part of the series debuted this past December.
Selena: The Series Part 2 is executive produced by Jamie Davilla and Rico Martinez.
