Netflix Streams in Support for Dolby Atmos

Following video-focused work centered on 4K and High Dynamic Range, Netflix said it is expanding into immersive, theater-quality audio with support forDolby Atmos, starting withOkja, a film from Bong Joon Ho that debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

Netflix is makingOkjaavailable globally Wednesday and will follow with a batch of titles that also will support Dolby Atmos, includingBLAME!(July 28),Death Note (Aug. 25),Bright(Dec. 2017), andWheelman(sometime in 2017). Many of those titles will also be offered in 4K and HDR, Netflix said.

Device support for Dolby Atmos, a format that creates a 360-degree sound field, is presently limited, as Netflix said streaming for the audio format is supported now on the Xbox One and Xbox One S (when linked to a Dolby Atmos-enabled home theater system, TV, soundbar or specialized headphones), with support for 2017 LG OLED TVs “coming soon.”

“In creating an immersive atmosphere, sound is just as important, if not more important, than the picture itself. It is a critical tool to extend the storytelling beyond the screen and draw audiences into the narrative,” Greg Peters, chief product officer at Netflix, explained in thisblog post.“Much like how 4K and HDR bring more stunning and realistic visuals to the screen, Dolby Atmos delivers captivating sound that places and moves audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, to bring entertainment to life all around you, all in the comfort of your own living room.”

