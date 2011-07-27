Netflix to Stream CBS, Showtime Content Outside U.S.

Bulking up its international content, Netflix inked a nonexclusive two-year pact with CBS to offer subscribers in Canada and Latin America a range of broadcast TV shows and episodes from Showtime Networks streamed over the Internet.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The two companies reached a separate deal for U.S. Netflix customers, announced in February.

In Canada, where Netflix had 970,000 customers as of the end of June, members will be able to access past seasons of Showtime's Californication, Dexter and The United States of Tara, current and full prior seasons of CW's 90210; as well as CBS library content including Numb3rs, Sleeper Cell and Twin Peaks.

