Netflix Squeezes Pay TV With Epix Deal

Netflix, in another content deal that threatens to erode

premium-movie packages from cable, satellite and telco TV, announced an

agreement with Epix that will let Netflix members watch movies streamed

over the Internet 90 days after they debut on Epix's services.

Movies

under the five-year deal will begin streaming from Netflix on Sept. 1

and include movies from Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate and

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, which are the partners in the Epix joint

venture.

Netflix will be the exclusive outlet for Epix's movies

for two years, according to Epix president Mark Greenberg. Initially,

Netflix will have access to about 1,000 library titles and will have

rights to new releases 90 days after their Epix premiere.

