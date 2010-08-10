Netflix Squeezes Pay TV With Epix Deal
Netflix, in another content deal that threatens to erode
premium-movie packages from cable, satellite and telco TV, announced an
agreement with Epix that will let Netflix members watch movies streamed
over the Internet 90 days after they debut on Epix's services.
Movies
under the five-year deal will begin streaming from Netflix on Sept. 1
and include movies from Paramount Pictures, Lionsgate and
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, which are the partners in the Epix joint
venture.
Netflix will be the exclusive outlet for Epix's movies
for two years, according to Epix president Mark Greenberg. Initially,
Netflix will have access to about 1,000 library titles and will have
rights to new releases 90 days after their Epix premiere.
