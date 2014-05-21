Netflix Sets Big European Invasion

Netflix is setting big European invasion plans, announcing Tuesday that it will launch streaming services in six more countries later this year – Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

“Further details, including pricing, programming and supported devices will be available at a later date,” Netflix said. Netflix has set up an area on its site where prospective subscribers can sign up to receive email alerts when the company launches services in these new markets.

Earlier this month, Netflix raised the price of its flagship service by $1 per month – to $8.99 – for all new subscribers, while offering a two-year price lock to existing customers. It also introduced a new $7.99 plan that provides access only to standard-definition streams and limits streaming to one screen at a time.

