Netflix Releases TV App Update

Netflix is rolling out what's being billed as the OTT service provider's first “major update” to its apps for connected TVs since late 2013.

In a design move that simplifies the steps required to spool up a stream, shows and movies will start or resume playing while displaying information such as the show title and description and episode details as the subscriber confirms his or her choice, Netflix explained in this blog post, which includes an animated gif showing how this new feature works.

Netflix said it has begun to roll out the updated TV app on a global basis Wednesday, and will make it available on eligible devices in the coming days.

