Netflix Releases 'Malcolm & Marie' Movie Trailer Starring Zendaya
Sam Levinson-directed film debuts Feb. 5
Netflix has set a Feb. 5 premiere date for its romantic drama film Malcolm & Marie, starring Academy Award winner Zendaya.
The movie follows a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) after they return home from a celebratory movie premiere. According to Netflix, as the couple awaits the film's critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.
Malcolm & Marie is directed & written by Sam Levinson, who created HBO's drama series Euphoria for which Zendaya won a 2020 Emmy Award for best actress.
