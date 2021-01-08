Netflix Releases 'Malcolm & Marie' Movie Trailer Starring Zendaya

Netflix has set a Feb. 5 premiere date for its romantic drama film Malcolm & Marie, starring Academy Award winner Zendaya.

The movie follows a filmmaker (John David Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) after they return home from a celebratory movie premiere. According to Netflix, as the couple awaits the film's critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.

Malcolm & Marie is directed & written by Sam Levinson, who created HBO's drama series Euphoria for which Zendaya won a 2020 Emmy Award for best actress.

