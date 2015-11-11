Trending

Netflix Rebounds From Brief Outage

By

Netflix suffered a brief outage Tuesday night as the service was unavailable on multiple devices supported by the OTT service. 

Netflix acknowledged on Twitter Tuesday night that it was aware of streaming issues on “some devices,” and followed about an hour later with a tweet reporting that the issue had been resolved, but did not detail the source of the problem.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.