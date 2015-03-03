Netflix Provides 'Un-Metered' Service in Australia

Netflix has struck what it calls an "un-metering" agreement in launching the video streaming service in Australia and New Zealand.

It is launching the service through all major Australian broadband operators, the company announced Tuesday. But on iiNet, the second largest DSL provider, Netflix says customers will get all that Netflix content — House of Cards, Bloodline — "with no fear of the usage counting against home data caps, under the first un-metering agreement announced with a major broadband provider in Australia," the company said.

Netflix will launch in Australia and New Zealand March 24.

