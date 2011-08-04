Netflix Passes 1 Million Sub Mark In Canada

Within ten months of launching its online subscription video service in Canada, Netflix has surpassed the one million subscriber mark.

The milestone occurred in July and occurred ahead of the company's expectations, which may bode well for Netflix's aggressive plans to roll out its services internationally in Latin America and ultimately in Europe.

"We're thrilled that Canadians have embraced Netflix so rapidly, and are we're equally proud to have welcomed one-million members in such a short period," said Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Our focus remains on building up the breadth and range of movies and TV shows to watch instantly, as well as constantly improving the experience, and we look forward to welcoming many more new members."

The one-millionth sub, Amanda Bell James from Flin Flon, Manitoba, was awarded a lifetime membership to the service.