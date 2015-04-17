Netflix Pans Its Down Under 'Un-Metering' Deals

Netflix says it was a mistake to strike its deals in Australia to exempt its users from data caps, and it won't happen again.

In a quarterly letter to shareholders this week, Netflix pointed out that it supported strong network neutrality rules, opposed data caps and did not approve of discrimination among video services.

But it also last month announced it had struck what it called "un-metering" deals in Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., such un-metered plans have caught the eye of the FCC, whose new Title II-based network neutrality rules include a general conduct standard under which critics of those plans can file complaints.

