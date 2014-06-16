Netflix Offers ‘Breaking Bad’ in 4K

Netflix has expanded its relatively small 4K lineup with the addition of AMC hit original series Breaking Bad in the eye-popping Ultra HD format.

“Breaking Bad now streaming in Ultra HD 4K everywhere @netflix is available,” Netflix spokesman Joris Evers announced Monday on Twitter.

Early on, access is limited to connected TVs that support Netflix in 4K and HEVC/H.265 decoding capabilities. At the International CES confab in January, Netflix announced it would launch a 4K streaming app on new sets from Sony, LG Electronics, Vizio and Samsung Electronics that can decode those signals without specialized, separate streaming devices.

