Netflix, MTV Networks Expand Streaming Initiative

Cable programmer MTV Networks and movie-rental firm Netflix announced a new deal Monday that will bring a range of Comedy Central and Nickelodeon content to Netlix’s online streaming service, which is available to Netflix subscribers through PCs and laptops as well as a host of consumer electronics devices including Blu-ray players, HDTV sets, TiVo digital video-recorders and a special Roku set-top box.

Netflix currently offers a wide range of MTV Networks (MTVN) properties on DVD, and obtained its first digital license from the company last year through an agreement that allowed Netflix to stream movies, documentaries and original programming from MTVN's LGBT-oriented Logo network. Netflix already streams programming from a number of TV networks, including CBS, Disney Channel and Starz, along with thousands of movies.

The new deal with MTVN will allow Netflix to stream previous seasons of Comedy Central’s flagship animated series South Park along with popular Nickelodeon shows like iCarly and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The first nine seasons of South Park - 139 episodes in all - are now available to be instantly streamed from Netflix. The Nickelodeon shows include Blues Clues (Seasons 1 and 2), Dora the Explorer (Seasons 1 and 2), iCarly (Seasons 1 and 2), True Jackson, VP (Season 1) and SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 3). In total, more than 300 episodes of these and other shows from Nickelodeon television networks, including The N's Degrassi, are now available through Netflix’s streaming service.

"We want our content to be available to our diverse audiences wherever and whenever they're spending time, and Netflix is a platform that continues to grow in popularity with kids, young adults and parents alike," said Greg Clayman, Executive Vice President of Digital Distribution & Business Development for MTVN, in a statement. "Netflix shares our commitment to consumer focus, and we're thrilled to expand our partnership by making Cartman, True Jackson, SpongeBob and so many of our iconic characters and shows available to stream at Netflix."