Netflix Lets Subs Make Private Picks via Facebook

Netflix has added a feature that lets subscribers privately share video recommendations with their Facebook friends.

Rather than sharing everything a Netflix customer was watching via Facebook (if a Netflix sub happened to linked those two accounts), the new feature lets Netflix users tighten up that list, allowing them to pick and choose which shows they recommend while also deciding which Facebook friends receive those video picks.

“Starting today, we’re launching our new social recommendation feature that allows you to easily, and privately, recommend the shows you love to the people you care about,” Cameron Johnson, director of product innovation at Netflix, announced Tuesday via this blog post.