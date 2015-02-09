Netflix Launches in Cuba

Netflix has launched its over-the-top video service in Cuba.

Starting Monday (Feb. 9), people in Cuba who have Internet connections and access to international payment methods will be able to subscribe to Netflix and instantly watch a curated selection of films, TV shows and original Netflix content, the company said. Subscriptions start at $7.99.

Netflix's Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning series House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black are among the company's original series to be available to viewers in Cuba, alongside kids shows such as DreamWorks Animation's All Hail King Julien and The Adventures of Puss in Boots, and Academy Award-nominated original documentaries such as Virunga and The Square.

