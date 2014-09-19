Netflix Launches in Belelux

Netflix has launched in Belgium and Luxembourg, finishing a major European expansion this week that saw the over-the-top service also launch in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The expansion is important for U.S. producers and studios because OTT providers have become a major source of revenue in international markets and the launch of Netflix services in major European territories will head up competition for those rights, which generally translates into higher prices.

Netflix reported that the expansion means that it will be able to market its services to more than 63 million broadband homes in those six countries.

"We've received a very warm welcome throughout Europe," said Reed Hastings, Netflix co-founder and chief executive officer in a statement. "Consumers love choice - in series and films and in when and where they watch. We are delighted people are embracing Netflix in our newest territories and, particularly, the incredible viewer enthusiasm for our original series."

Netflix has localized the service with subtitles and dubbing on foreign language movies and TV shows and local content.