Netflix Inks Major Disney Deal

Netflix has concluded a major licensing deal with the Disney-ABC Television Group that will allow Netflix to stream hundreds of episodes from the ABC Television Network, Disney Channel--and for the first time, ABC Family--over the Internet.

The shows will be made available no earlier than 15 days after broadcast and can be streamed to people who have Netflix memberships starting at $7.99 a month.

"TV content streamed from Netflix has proven to be immensely popular with our members," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix, in a statement. "Adding to our existing Disney-ABC lineup with great network and cable shows and opening up ABC Family for the first time are important steps in creating a wide and diverse selection of content Netflix members of all ages can watch."

ABC shows included in the deal include prior season episodes of Grey's Anatomy, Desperate Housewives and for the first time on Netflix, Brothers & Sisters. The deal also makes available every episode of Lost and Ugly Betty.

ABC Family content will include Greek, Make It or Break It, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Melissa & Joey.

A variety of movies, including High School Musical, High School Musical 2, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 are also included.