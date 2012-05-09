Netflix Inks Latin American Deal With Twentieth Century Fox

As part of its push to expand its subscription streaming video service in Latin America launched last year, Netflix has inked a multiyear agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution that will give it rights to a number of TV series and films for Latin America and Brazil.

As a result of the pact, the Netflix Latin American service will begin making available on July 15 current and past seasons of How I Met Your Mother, Glee and Bones and past seasons of 24, Prison Break, The X-Files and Arrested Development.

Classic films covered by the deal include Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Wall Street and Office Space, which will become available on July 1.

Additional films and TV series will be added over the next few years, the companies report.

"We are thrilled to be bringing such favorites as How I Met Your Mother and Glee to our members in Latin America and Brazil," said Jason Ropell, Netflix VP of content acquisition, in a statement. "Our partnership with Twentieth Century Fox continues to grow and benefit Netflix members around the world."

Netflix launched in 43 countries and territories in Latin America, including Brazil, in September 2011. Since then, Netflix reports that the number of movie and TV shows available on the service has more than doubled.