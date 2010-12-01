Netflix Inks Another Pay-TV Window Movie Output Deal

Netflix, continuing to encroach on the turf of premium movie

channels, announced a multiyear agreement to offer first-run films

distributed by FilmDistrict for streaming over the Internet in the

pay-TV window a few months after their release on DVD.

Financial

terms of the deal weren't disclosed. Under the deal, motion pictures

that traditionally would have been licensed to premium cable channels

from HBO, Showtime Networks or Starz Entertainment will instead be

available to Netflix for streaming to its members, beginning in 2011.

To

be sure, it's a comparatively tiny deal: FilmDistrict, created this

fall, expects to distribute between four and eight wide release

commercial pictures per year. The movie acquisition, production and

distribution firm was founded by producer Graham King and his business

partners Tim Headington and Peter Schlessel, who is now FilmDistrict's

CEO.

