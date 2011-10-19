Netflix Hits Android Tablets

Netflix is releasing a new version of its streaming-video app for Google's Android operating system that adds support for tablets running Android 3.x (code-named Honeycomb), expanding the universe of Netflix-enabled devices to more than 700 for U.S. subscribers.

The updated Android app, version 1.5, also expands access to subscribers in Canada and Latin America. Previous versions of the Netflix app for Android has been downloaded more than 5 million times, according to Google's Android Marketplace website.

Separately Wednesday, Google announced Android 4.0, code-named Ice Cream Sandwich, which is designed to work on both smartphones and tablets, among other enhancements.

