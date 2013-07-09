Netflix Hangs Up Traditional Earnings Call

Streaming video giant Netflix plans to turn the traditional quarterly earnings conference call on its ear later this month, eschewing the traditional call with analysts and opting instead for a live online video chat with investors.

On July 22 at 3 p.m. PT, investors will be able to submit questions for Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and chief financial officer David Wells via email and Twitter to moderators CNBC reporter Julia Boorstin and BTIG Research media analyst Rich Greenfield.

Questions from investors should be submitted to rgreenfield@btig.com /@RichBTIG or Julia.boorstin@nbcuni.com / @JBoorstin. The moderators will incorporate as many questions as time permits into the discussion.

