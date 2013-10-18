Netflix to Grace Home Screen Of Samsung's New CableCARD Box

Netflix will be one of the "tent pole" apps on the home screen of a new hybrid IP/QAM retail video device from Samsung that will sport a CableCARD slot and support digital cable services, the ZatzNotFunny blog reported this week, citing a user guide that has emerged online prior to the product's official retail release.

Samsung announced on Thursday that the Smart Media Player, which also goes by the marketing-unfriendly designation of the GX-SM530CF, will officially launch on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and sell for $149.99 -- $50 less than the price Amazon.com has been citing as it accepts pre-orders of the new Samsung product.

The product will hit as the CE giant gears up for the holiday buying frenzy and compete with other streaming video devices, as well as TiVo and its new "Roamio" lineup.

