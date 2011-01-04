Netflix Grabs The Remote
Netflix has landed some primo couch-front property, inking deals with
11 manufacturers to add a one-click button on remote controls for their
Internet-connected devices to access Netflix's video-streaming service.
The "Netflix" buttons, including some featuring the company's logo,
are expected to be on products that ship starting this spring.
The deals cover select models of new Internet-connected TVs from Sharp,
Sony and Toshiba as well as certain new Blu-ray Disc players from Best
Buy's Dynex house brand, Haier, Memorex, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Sony
and Toshiba.
