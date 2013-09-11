Netflix Goes Dutch

Netflix has booted up its video subscription service for the Netherlands for €7.99 per month (US$10.59) as the IBC Conference gets ready to kick off in Amsterdam.

Netflix announced its intentions of launching in the Netherlands back in June, but did not cite a launch date at the time.

The international market has become a key growth engine for Netflix, which has introduced services in more than 40 countries, including Brazil, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada. During the company's second quarter earnings call, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings noted that the Netherlands is about half the size of Canada, and represents "a good opportunity for us as we prepare for entry into more markets. "

Netflix added 610,000 international streaming subs in the second quarter, extending its total to 7.75 million. Domestically, Netflix added 630,000 streaming subs, giving it a total of 29.81 million at the end of the quarter.

Netflix's Dutch-focused service has already been integrated to run on a broad range of connected devices, including TVs from LG Electronics, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, as well as the Wii, Wii U, Playstation 3, Xbox 360 consoles, the Apple TV box, and, of course, on iOS and Android-powered tablets and smartphones. Netflix is also kicking off the service with Dutch titles such as Alles is Liefde, All Stars 2: Old Stars, De Heineken Ontvoering, Gooische Vrouwen and Sonny Boy.