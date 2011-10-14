Netflix: FiOS Internet is Actually Best for Streaming

Netflix has re-run the numbers comparing video-streaming performance across 13 U.S. broadband providers -- breaking out Verizon and AT&T's fiber-based services from DSL -- and found that FiOS Internet clearly beats cable.

Verizon's FiOS Internet delivered 2.5 Megabits per second over a 60-day period, ending Sept. 25, according to Netflix's measurements. The video-subscription company bases the data on internal metrics gathered from network endpoints.

Clustered in the 2.2 to 2.4 Mbps tier over the same period were several cable operators -- including Charter Communications, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cable One and Cox Communications -- as well as AT&T's U-verse Internet service. Suddenlink Communications averaged less than 2.2 Mbps.

Unlike FiOS, AT&T U-verse is not a fiber-to-the-home network. Rather, it delivers fiber to the node then uses DSL to connect to subscribers' homes.

