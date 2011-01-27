Netflix Finds Cable Beats Telcos For Streaming

Cable operators -- led by Charter Communications -- clearly delivered

superior performance for Netflix movie streaming compared with telcos

over the last three and a half months, according to the video-rental

company's ranking of 16 U.S. Internet service providers released

Thursday.

Netflix, which surged past 20 million subscribers

to close out 2010, plans to publish the rankings monthly to shine a

spotlight on which ISPs are capable of handling its HD streams -- and

which are lagging.

The company may have an ulterior motive in

publishing the rankings. Netflix wants to ensure that it, or its content

delivery network providers, are not required to pay additional fees to

the last-mile ISPs in order to accommodate the significant influx of

traffic its service represents. That's currently the issue in the

standoff between Comcast and Level 3 Communications, one of Netflix's

primary CDNs.

"We think the cost sharing between Internet video

suppliers and ISPs should be that we have to haul the bits to the

various regional front-doors that the ISPs operate, and that they then

carry the bits the last mile to the consumer who has requested them,

with each side paying its own costs," Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, along

with CFO David Wells, wrote in a Jan. 26 letter to shareholders.

