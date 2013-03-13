Netflix Finally Pals Up Facebook in the States

In a bid to ratchet up video viewing hours, Netflix is now

letting U.S. subscribers share their favorite TV shows and movies with friends

on Facebook, after Congress earlier this year amended a 1980s-era video privacy

law.

In 2011, Netflix

introduced a Facebook feature to let subscribers share which videos they've

recently watched or are currently watching. However, it was available only

outside the U.S., because of the Video Privacy Protection Act of 1988, which

prohibits video-rental services from disclosing people's viewing history.

Netflix had actively lobbied to have the law changed to let users opt to share

that info.

Beginning Wednesday, Netflix streaming members in the U.S.

can link their accounts with Facebook, which will let them see what other

friends who have Netflix have watched as well as their favorite selections. All

of Netflix's more than 27 million U.S. members will have access to the social

features by the end of this week, the company said.

Netflix's goal: to drive up views -- and the perceived value

of the service -- by surfacing popular titles from a customer's social network.

According to the company, members currently watch more than 1 billion hours of

streaming video per month.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.