Netflix Does Downloads

After indicating that it was warming to the idea, Netflix announced Wednesday that it has added an option that enables subscribers worldwide to download certain titles and play them back on smartphones and tablets while offline.

“While many members enjoy watching Netflix at home, we’ve often heard they also want to continue their Stranger Things binge while on airplanes and other places where Internet is expensive or limited. Just click the download button on the details page for a film or TV series and you can watch it later without an internet connection,” Eddy Wu, director of product innovation at Netflix, explained in this blog post.

Not all of the Netflix streaming library supports the download option, though Netflix originals such as Orange Is The New Black, Narcos and The Crown are among those that are offered for download.

Wu noted that the feature is offered on all Netflix plans and supported on apps running on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

