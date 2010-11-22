Netflix Debuts Streaming-Only Option, Hikes DVD Rental Plans

Netflix is offering a $7.99 per month streaming-only subscription

plan to U.S. customers, while at the same time it is raising prices for

its DVDs-by-mail packages by 11% to 18%.

According to Netflix, its members now watch more content streamed

over the Internet than via DVDs on an hourly basis. The rise in

streaming is taking its toll on broadband networks, with Netflix

accounting for more than 20% of bandwidth usage during peak times in the

U.S., according to a survey by Sandvine.

"We are now primarily a streaming video company delivering a wide

selection of TV shows and films over the Internet," Netflix CEO Reed

Hastings said in announcing the changes. "Today's action reflects the

tremendous customer value we've injected into streaming from Netflix,

our initial success with a pure streaming service in Canada for $7.99 a

month and what our U.S. members tell us they want."

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com

