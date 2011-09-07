Netflix Changes Policy to Allow Streaming to Two Devices at Once

Netflix is changing its policy that restricted U.S. streaming-only customers to a single device at a time for watching TV shows or movies to let them use at least two devices simultaneously, a company spokesman said Wednesday.

"No Netflix member is limited to less than two concurrent streams," Steve Swasey, Netflix vice president of corporate communications, said in an e-mail.

That's a change from Netflix's previous policy. "If you are on the Unlimited Streaming plan, the Unlimited Streaming + 1 DVD out-at-a-time plan or a limited streaming plan, you may watch only one device at a time," the company says in an FAQ on its site.

