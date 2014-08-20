Netflix CEO: ‘Don’t Give in to Big ISPs’

Perhaps the timing could have been better, but Netflix CEO Reed Hastings penned a letter on Wired this week insisting that the best way to “save the net” is to not “give in to big ISPs.”

The letter, posted on Tuesday, appeared coincidentally on the same day that Netflix and Time Warner Cable confirmed that they had signed a paid interconnection deal, an agreement that followed similar ones that Netflix has signed with three other big ISPs — Comcast, Verizon Communications, and AT&T.

In the missive, Hastings replayed much of Netflix’s position on the matter — that it reluctantly agreed to sign those paid peering deals because ISPs have allowed their peering points to degrade.

