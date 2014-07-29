Netflix, AT&T Cut Interconnection Deal

AT&T and Netflix on Tuesday confirmed that they have inked an interconnection deal that, once executed, should improve the quality of streams delivered on the telco’s broadband network.

Both companies released statements they reached the deal in May and have been working together since to provision additional interconnect capacity to “improve the viewing experience for our mutual subscribers.” They have begun to turn up those connections, and expect the process to be “complete in the coming days.”

Word of the deal, reported first by Mashable, comes about five months after AT&T said it was in discussions with Netflix about forging a more direct connection. It also comes after Netflix begrudgingly signed similar paid interconnection pacts with Comcast and, more recently, with Verizon Communications. Netflix prefers that ISPs join Open Connect, its private content delivery network that relies on edge caches.

