Netflix Adds HD Streaming to iOS 7

Netflix has unleashed an app update that will enable HD streaming on any iPhone and iPad that's been upgraded to iOS 7.

"Make sure you are watching a title that's available in HD and have a fast enough Internet connection," Netflix director of product management Roma De explained in this blog post about the update.

The new software also allows direct streaming over AirPlay, a feature that lets users pick a title on the iPhone or iPad and play it back on the Apple TV box via Wi-Fi. Netflix said it also supports the lock screen function, which allows users to use apps such as email on the phone while it's being used for AirPlay.



