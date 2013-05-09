Netflix Adds Five Disney Junior, Disney XD Series

Netflix on Thursday reached a multiyear licensing deal with the Disney/ABC Television Group for five series on Disney Junior and Disney XD, with two of them being exclusive.

Netflix will be the only U.S. subscription service to offer Disney Junior's Jake and the Never Land Pirates and Disney XD's Tron: Uprising, both of which are available beginning Thursday. In addition, Netflix also gained rights to Handy Manny, Special Agent Oso and JoJo's Circus, which will be available to members later this month.

"Disney and Netflix have shared a long and mutually beneficial relationship and this deal expands on the incredible line-up of Disney content already available for our members," said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer at Netflix. "Families love Netflix and we know they especially love the imaginative and high-quality TV shows and movies from Disney. We're excited to bring Jake and the Never Land Pirates, a terrific show for families with preschoolers, to our members."