Netflix Adds Bela Bajaria

Bela Bajaria, the former president of Universal Television and senior VP of cable programming for CBS TV Studios, has joined Netflix as its new VP of content, beginning Nov. 1.

She’ll be charged with leading TV and film licensing deals with major studios, as well as overseeing co-productions with networks. Netflix is also giving her oversight of a new team that will develop original, unscripted Netflix programs.

“Bela is a great creative television executive with broad experience and deep industry relationships,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “Having worked closely with her on Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, we know we have found the perfect executive to lead this new effort.”

As president of Universal Television, Bajaria oversaw creative programming, producing both Master of None and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix, as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine for Fox and Bates Motel for A&E. Before Universal Television, she was SVP of cable programming for CBS TV Studios, and SVP of movies and miniseries for CBS. Bajaria also previously served as president of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society.

"I am looking forward to joining Netflix, an innovative company that supports creative vision and fosters risk-taking. Having worked closely with Ted, Cindy and the team, I know they are great creative partners and care deeply about the experience of talent, their partners and their members,” Bajaria said in a statement. “They are a dynamic group and I’m looking forward to continue building new partnerships at Netflix with amazing talent and studio and network colleagues."