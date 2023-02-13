Netflix Ad Reach Tiny Compared To Local TV News, Says TVB

All the buzz about Netflix getting into the ad business prompted the TVB, which represents the local broadcast industry, to push back on behalf of traditional, linear TV.

A recent report indicated that Netflix was telling advertisers that its Basic With Ads tier now has about 600,000 monthly active users.

“Importantly, this metric refers to subscribers, not viewers and Netflix ad-supported users pale in comparison to local linear TV viewing audiences,” said TVB CEO Steve Lanzano.“The comparison is extremely meaningful for the advertising community and brands.”

Lanzano noted that on a typical evening in November (November 9, 2022 if you must know) in the New York market alone, Nielsen reports that 1.6 million adults age 18 and up were reached by local broadcast TV stations early news between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. “Early news reach in the New York market was nearly triple the number of Netflix’s reported universe for its ad-supported tier.”

The TVB estimates that on the same night in November, Netflix’s top three programs, The Crown, Love is Blind and Enola Holmes 2 delivered 5,040; 4,440; and 1,860 adult 18+ ad viewers, respectively.

The TVB also noted that all the local newscasts that aired in New York 5PM-6:30PM would out-deliver Netflix’s top three programs with ads.

Even in the market 42 Grand Rapids, Mich., local news on the NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates would out-deliver Netflix’s top three programs, TVB said. ■