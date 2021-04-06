Netflix Acquires Prince Harry’s ‘Heart of Invictus’

Netflix has acquired Heart of Invictus, a docuseries from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses as they prepare for the Invictus Games. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are behind Archewell Productions.

The series depicts the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which shifted to 2022.

“The multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope,” goes the series description. “The series will also follow the organizers as they work to prepare for the Games, postponed until next spring, and as they partner with each nation’s team to support their competitors over the coming year.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer, Netflix.

Orlando von Einsiedel directs and Joanna Natasegara produces.

Archewell was set up “to produce programming that informs, elevates and inspires.”

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve,” said Prince Harry. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

Prince Harry will appear in the series and is executive producer.