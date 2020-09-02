Prince Harry and Meghan Sign Netflix Deal

Prince Harry and wife Meghan have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, which will see them make documentaries, docuseries, scripted shows, feature films and children’s programming.

Harry and Meghan may appear on camera in documentary programming, said the New York Times, but Meghan, an actress, does not plan on a return to acting. She starred in Suits when she was Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had a baby over a year ago, said they aim to create programming “that informs but also gives hope.”

Terms of the agreement were not revealed.

The pair broke from their royal responsibilities in January.

Harry and Meghan live in the Los Angeles area.

The former royals had talks with Disney and Apple prior to inking the deal with Netflix, reported the New York Times, and Variety noted that they’d also met with NBCUniversal.