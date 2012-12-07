Net2TV Launches Portico Streaming TV Service
Net2TV Corporation has launched an advertiser-supported,
cloud-based television programming service, Portico, that includes programming
from CBS Interactive's food site CHOW.com, Popular Science and WSJ Live from
The Wall Street Journal. Initial distribution is on Philips smart TVs in the
U.S.
The Redwood City, Calif., service, which is being run by
veterans from MTV/Nickelodeon, Black Arrow, NBC, TiVo and Netflix, uses cloud
technology from ActiveVideo Networks to deliver full-length shows. The free
ad-supported programs are grouped by areas of interest such as food, science
and technology, and entertainment.
"Good television -- the television viewers love -- is an
art, not an algorithm," said Net2TV CEO Thomas Morgan in a statement. "We're
building television programming that lets viewers enjoy smart TV just like they
do traditional television."
Net2TV is also working with online TV programmers like
Discovery's Revision3, CBS Interactive's CHOW.com, and others to develop full
program-length television shows.
"Watching the living room TV, viewers have different
expectations than when using a tablet or laptop," explained Jim Monroe, cofounder
and senior VP of programming for Net2TV in a statement. "We create an
experience for viewers who want to sit back, relax and watch. Our program
partners have good-quality, short-form pieces. We work with them to curate
these pieces and package them into program-length shows."
