Net Neutrality Backers Multiply To Conquer

Network neutrality

backers have gotten 150 groups to sign on to a letter to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski and the other commissioners backing the FCC's

classification of broadband transmissions under some Title II common carrier

regs.

Groups represented

ranged from Free Press, NOW, Common Cause and Public Knowledge to the Juvenile

Diabetes Research Fund, Pet Rescue, and even the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco,

Tex.

"Our organizations

rely upon an open Internet to spread the word about our work, engage more

people in our issues, and build support at the grassroots level," the

groups wrote in support of the FCC's proceeding to expand and codify its

network openness principles, and the reclassification they, and the FCC

majority, argue is needed to underpin that effort.

The FCC this month

launched an inquiry into how, and if, it needed to clarify its broadband

regulatory in the wake of the April 6 Comcast/BitTorrent court decision that

cast doubt on that authority, at least as the FCC tried to justify it in

that case.

Copies of the letter

also went to the chairs and ranking members of the relevant FCC oversight

committees in Congress.