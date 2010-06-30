Net Neutrality Backers Multiply To Conquer
Network neutrality
backers have gotten 150 groups to sign on to a letter to FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski and the other commissioners backing the FCC's
classification of broadband transmissions under some Title II common carrier
regs.
Groups represented
ranged from Free Press, NOW, Common Cause and Public Knowledge to the Juvenile
Diabetes Research Fund, Pet Rescue, and even the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco,
Tex.
"Our organizations
rely upon an open Internet to spread the word about our work, engage more
people in our issues, and build support at the grassroots level," the
groups wrote in support of the FCC's proceeding to expand and codify its
network openness principles, and the reclassification they, and the FCC
majority, argue is needed to underpin that effort.
The FCC this month
launched an inquiry into how, and if, it needed to clarify its broadband
regulatory in the wake of the April 6 Comcast/BitTorrent court decision that
cast doubt on that authority, at least as the FCC tried to justify it in
that case.
Copies of the letter
also went to the chairs and ranking members of the relevant FCC oversight
committees in Congress.
