Net-Connected TVs 21% of Global Unit Shipments in 2010
About 21% of the TVs forecast to ship worldwide in 2010 have Internet
connectivity, representing about 43.9 million units, according to
research firm DisplaySearch -- although today less than half of
consumers actually use the Net-connected features.
The category is
projected to grow to more than 122 million units in 2014, according to
DisplaySearch, a unit of retail NPD Group.
Meanwhile, less than
half of consumers (45%) say they use the connected features of their
Internet TVs, according to a separate NPD study released this week. Of
those who have connected their TVs to the Internet, 57% say they are
very satisfied with the TV's Internet features.
