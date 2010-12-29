Net-Connected TVs 21% of Global Unit Shipments in 2010

About 21% of the TVs forecast to ship worldwide in 2010 have Internet

connectivity, representing about 43.9 million units, according to

research firm DisplaySearch -- although today less than half of

consumers actually use the Net-connected features.

The category is

projected to grow to more than 122 million units in 2014, according to

DisplaySearch, a unit of retail NPD Group.

Meanwhile, less than

half of consumers (45%) say they use the connected features of their

Internet TVs, according to a separate NPD study released this week. Of

those who have connected their TVs to the Internet, 57% say they are

very satisfied with the TV's Internet features.

