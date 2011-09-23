NEP Studios to Manage Metropolis Studio

NEP Broadcasting has announced that its NEP Studios' division will manage the former Metropolis 6,400 square foot studio space in Manhattan.

Beginning Oct. 1, NEP Studios will be supplying engineering, technology, logistics and client support services to the facility, which will be called NEP Metropolis.

"NEP Studios has had a long relationship with Metropolis, and we know the space well," noted Barry Katz, senior VP and general manager of NEP Studios in a statement. "It is a fantastic studio that offers flexibility and great amenities, all in a convenient location. With increased demand for Manhattan studio space, we are thrilled to offer our clients another great studio option, expanding our portfolio to ten fully-equipped studios in the heart of the city."

NEP Metropolis will feature a state-of-the-art control room and HD broadcast equipment supplied by NEP, including a 4 ME Kalypso switcher, multi-viewer monitoring, and a SSL Aysis Air digital audio console.

In addition to 6,400 square feet of stage space, the studio also offers another 5,000 square feet for production offices, green rooms, and hair and makeup space and is capable of handling live transmission or taped productions.

NEP Metropolis has already been booked for a variety of productions including The Challenge for Artistree Productions.