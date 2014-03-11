NEP Studios Launches Transportable Control Room

NEP Studios has started marketing a new portable control room that is designed for short-term productions that don’t need permanent studio space.

The control room, which can be shipped anywhere in North America and then quickly set up, often in less than 12 hours, can handle productions with up to eight cameras.

"In many big cities such as New York and Los Angeles, long-term studio space for productions can, at times, be scarce," said Barry Katz, senior VP and general manager of NEP Studios in a statement. "The new transportable control room is a direct response to our clients who need a fast and cost-effective solution, and don't want a long-term studio. With this unique transportable solution, we can offer them the capabilities of a permanent control room, complete with consoles and furniture, with the flexibility and efficiency of a flypack."

The control room is customizable but the standard configuration supports productions of six to eight cameras. It includes a choice of a Grass Valley Kayak, Kalypso, Karrera, or Kayenne switcher; a 48-input Studer Vista 5 audio-mixing desk; a six-channel DVD-RAM recorder; and eight DVE systems; a complete Riedel intercom system; an integrated router; a monitor wall; and chairs and consoles that can accommodate up to 10 technicians and production staff.