NEP Rolls 3D Mobile Truck

Mobile truck giant NEP Broadcasting has launched what it claims to be the first mobile truck designed specifically for 3D HD live production, the Supershooter 3D (SS 3D), which it developed in partnership with 3D production specialist Pace.

The new truck, which is based on Pace's 3D Fusion production system, makes its debut this week at the Ohio State versus University of Southern California College Football game for ESPN. The lack of 3D HD-capable mobile units has been cited as a stumbling block to widespread 3D production, but NEP says SS 3D is slated to cover a wide range of events from concerts to sports.

"Like HD years ago, the demand for 3D production is growing industry-wide," said NEP Broadcasting CEO Debbie Honkus in a statement. "Everyone is looking for a way to bring the television audience closer, to make them feel like they are part of a live event. 3D technology can help create a fresh and engaging experience. Our commitment to providing the latest and greatest to our clients made our partnership with Pace, the best in the 3D business, an easy decision."

The new NEP truck, purpose-built for stereoscopic 3D production, features a 3D production viewing area, a convergence station, and 3D-capable tape, video and engineering rooms. It is wired for eight 3D cameras, two 6-channel EVS XT-2 replay servers, and ten tape machines, and includes a Solid State Logic Aysis Air PLUS! digital audio console.

"Everyone at Pace and NEP is committed to growing the 3D broadcast market with a benchmark for quality entertainment," added Pace CEO Vincent Pace. "It is critical that the business side of 3D make just as much sense as the creative results. SS 3D will now showcase a business solution to 3D projects that takes broadcast entertainment to a new and exciting level."