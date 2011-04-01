NEP Releases New HD Mobile Truck

NEP Entertainment announced today the release of a new mobile production truck, the California, that is specifically designed for large entertainment productions.

The truck is set to start production on its first show with Mark Burnett on The Voice, which will air on NBC this April. Additional upcoming projects include the Survivor finale, the National Memorial Day Concert for PBS, the Tony Awards and A Capitol Fourth.

"Our Denali team of experts have three decades experience in the entertainment industry," noted NEP Chief Technology Officer, George Hoover, in a statement. "We were able to draw on their expertise and understanding of this distinct set of needs to create an innovative solution that will set standard."

Designed and built at NEP's in-house integration facility, California is equipped with what it is billing as the largest Calrec Apollo in the United States: a Kalypso switcher with two DVEous MX DVEs, Sony Cameras and virtual monitor walls.

"We strive to create the best total solution for our clients that we can," noted William Humphrey, president of NEP Entertainment. "Combine the cutting edge technology and design behind California with Denali's experienced engineers and the first class support that NEP and Denali bring to every show, and you have a solution that is truly in a class of its own."