NEP Expands Canadian Presence

The U.S.'s largest mobile production operator, the NEP Group, is expanding its Canadian presence with the launch of NEP Canada.

As part of the launch, NEP is expanding its existing partnerships in Canada with new partnership with Ivar Boriss, who has been involved in a long list of major Canadian productions, and Mobilimage, a French-Canadian production company.

“NEP has strong, long-standing relationships with many Canadian clients and partners, which we are committed to fostering,” explained NEP CEO Kevin Rabbitt in a statement. “We also see a growing opportunity to expand our business in this market, and are excited to partner with both Ivar Boriss and Mobilimage to support this effort. Both Ivar Boriss and Mobilimage have exceptional reputations, and we are excited to work with them to form lasting relationships with new clients across Canada.”

In addition, NEP Canada will be backed by the company’s extensive resources in North America, which include 59 mobile production trucks and extensive studio facilities.