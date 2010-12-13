NEP Deploys New Monitoring, Support System

NEP Broadcasting has deployed a new product called nsite

that will provide its clients and facilities with an automatic system

for monitoring and supporting broadcasting facilities. “In the world of

life TV, there are a multitude of things that can happen at any moment

that might jeopardize a broadcast,” noted NEP CEO Debbie Honkus in a

statement. “nsite is our response, it is our security system.”

Using

an automatic remote connection, the system collects data about every

aspect of a broadcast facility, from temperature and climate control,

to power as well as the performance of individual pieces of equipment,

graphical user interfaces and PCs. As soon as the facility has power

and an internet connection is established, nsite begins sending

data back to the NEP headquarters, where it is monitored, stored and

analyzed. If a problem occurs, the system allows experts around the

world to diagnose to fix the problem.

The nsite

system “started with the desire to enhance support at our remote and

studio broadcasting facilities beyond the engineers on-site, so that

when problems occur they have the full support of NEP at their disposal

in an instant,” explained Jeff Joslin, chief engineer and nsite architect

at NEP in a statement. “This system goes way beyond traditional VPN or

remote access system. All of those systems operate under a just-in-time

model, but nsite is automatic and entirely proactive,” using a wide array of data to anticipate problems and prevent future issues.

NEP has already equipped three facilities with the system and is planning to deploy it company-wide over time.