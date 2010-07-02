NEP Bows Second 3D Truck

Mobile production vendor NEP Broadcasting has unveiled its second stereoscopic 3D production truck, SS32, which will serve as the primary mobile unit for ESPN's new 3D channel, ESPN 3D.

Last year, Pittsburgh-based NEP developed its first 3D production truck, SS3D, in partnership with 3D camera specialist PACE. That truck, which was used by ESPN to produce coverage of the Ohio State-USC college football game last fall and The Masters golf tournament this past April, has been revamped and renamed SS31.

SS32 will serve as the primary mobile unit for ESPN's 3D coverage, which will begin domestically with the broadcast of Major League Baseball's State Farm Home Run Derby on July 12th. ESPN 3D launched on June 11th with coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, but those games are being produced in 3D by host broadcaster HBS, not ESPN.

"ESPN has worked with NEP for three decades on major remote events across the United States, which now includes the exciting development of a 3D production truck that will be used during ESPN3D's inaugural year," said ESPN VP of event operations Chris Calcinari in a statement.

SS32 is equipped with a range of PACE 3D rigs that include Sony cameras and Fujinon lenses; EVS XT2plus servers; Sony SRW and Panasonic DVCPRO tape machines; a Sony MVS8000X switcher; and a Calrec Alpha audio board with BlueFin processing.

The revamped SS31 truck, which will be used by DirecTV and YES Network to produce 3D coverage of MLB games between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees on July 10th and 11th, includes a variety of 3D rig options, EVS XT2 servers, support for ten tape machines, a Sony MVS-8000A switcher, and a Calrec Q2 audio console.

"We are thrilled that we have been able to expand the 3D services we can offer," said NEP Supershooters President Michael Fernander in a statement. "Now with two 3D production trucks, our remote 3D engineering expertise and our in-depth experience with this emerging technology, NEP is able to serve our clients' 3D needs like no other in the television industry."