NEP Acquires Sweetwater and American Hi Definition
Broadcast
and media service provider NEP Broadcasting has announced that
Sweetwater and American Hi Definition have entered into an agreement to
merge into NEP's entertainment divisions and become part of NEP
Broadcasting.
The deal will expand NEP's presence on the West
coast, where Sweetwater is headquartered. Sweetwater and American Hi
Definition also beef up NEP's existing service offering with their
strengths in such areas as top-of-the-line theater-scale digital
projection, remote video production and display services.
"We see
tremendous growth in live TV shows, TV events and live streaming," noted
Bill Humphrey, president of NEP Entertainment in a statement. "The
combination of these very strong brands under NEP Entertainment improves
our strategic position through integrated solutions while enhancing our
client-focused culture and personalized service."
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
