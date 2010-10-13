NEP Acquires Sweetwater and American Hi Definition

Broadcast

and media service provider NEP Broadcasting has announced that

Sweetwater and American Hi Definition have entered into an agreement to

merge into NEP's entertainment divisions and become part of NEP

Broadcasting.

The deal will expand NEP's presence on the West

coast, where Sweetwater is headquartered. Sweetwater and American Hi

Definition also beef up NEP's existing service offering with their

strengths in such areas as top-of-the-line theater-scale digital

projection, remote video production and display services.

"We see

tremendous growth in live TV shows, TV events and live streaming," noted

Bill Humphrey, president of NEP Entertainment in a statement. "The

combination of these very strong brands under NEP Entertainment improves

our strategic position through integrated solutions while enhancing our

client-focused culture and personalized service."

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.